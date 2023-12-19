US to boost Iraqi forces and Peshmerga air defence against Iran-backed threats
The US 2024 National Defense Authorization Act included a provision for equipping Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces with air defence system against various threats. The bill was passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate on 14 December, and had been waiting for President Joe Biden’s signature.
‘Not later than February 1, 2024, the secretary of defense, in consultation with the secretary of state, shall develop a plan of action to equip and train Iraqi security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga forces to defend against attack by missiles, rockets and unmanned systems,’ read the provision in the
