US to accelerate UH-60M Black Hawk delivery to Australia
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles have met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin to discuss the acceleration of the UH-60M Black Hawk transfer to Australia.
The Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters have been chosen as the replacement for Australia's MRH-90 Taipan helicopters. The decision came in the wake of an MRH-90 helicopter crash in Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 28, which led to the grounding of the entire fleet.
‘The future of our relationship, and especially our defence cooperation, looks brighter than ever,’ Austin remarked on 31 October during the meeting. ‘We share a vision with our friends across the Indo-Pacific of a region that is free, open and secure. We’re committed to making that vision a reality.’
Austin added that both Australia and the US confront common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including destabilising actions and the presence of China.
Marles expressed his country’s gratitude to the US for speeding the delivery of the helicopters.
‘This is something that we really appreciate and is an example of America standing up in a moment in which we really need it,’ he said.
Earlier this year, three new US-built UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters arrived in Australia to be operated by the Australian Army.
Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow between 13 and 17 November.
Shephard's Dubai Airshow 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from Dubai Airshow 2023 | View all news
-
Germany's potential SCAF exit for GCAP unpacked
The leaked information about Germany leaving the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS/SCAF) project and joining the rival Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) hints at the growing complexities and tensions within the Franco-German partnership.
-
Lockheed wins US Air Force nuclear weapons contract worth almost $1 billion
US aerospace giant will carry out engineering, manufacturing and design for an RV for the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM.
-
French Navy tests VSR700 naval UAS demonstrator on multi-mission frigate
The latest Naval Aerial Drone System trials aimed to showcase the UAS performance capabilities in surveillance and intelligence missions.
-
UK awards $20 million contract to Anduril for avanced force protection solutions
The contract awarded to Anduril Industries will explore innovative capabilities for force protection and counter-intrusion, as well as counter-unmanned aircraft system solutions for the RAF and Strategic Command on Permanent Joint Operating Bases.