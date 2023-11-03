To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US to accelerate UH-60M Black Hawk delivery to Australia

3rd November 2023 - 16:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters have been chosen as the replacement for Australia's MRH-90 Taipan helicopters following a crash in Queensland. (Photo: Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin)

Following recent discussions between representatives from both countries, the US DoD is expediting the delivery of UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters to Australia.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles have met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin to discuss the acceleration of the UH-60M Black Hawk transfer to Australia. 

The Sikorsky Black Hawk helicopters have been chosen as the replacement for Australia's MRH-90 Taipan helicopters. The decision came in the wake of an MRH-90 helicopter crash in Queensland during Exercise Talisman Sabre on July 28, which led to the grounding of the entire fleet.

‘The future of our relationship, and especially our defence cooperation, looks brighter than ever,’ Austin remarked on 31 October during the meeting. ‘We share a vision with our friends across the Indo-Pacific of a region that is free, open and secure. We’re committed to making that vision a reality.’

Austin added that both Australia and the US confront common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including destabilising actions and the presence of China.

Marles expressed his country’s gratitude to the US for speeding the delivery of the helicopters

‘This is something that we really appreciate and is an example of America standing up in a moment in which we really need it,’ he said.

Earlier this year, three new US-built UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters arrived in Australia to be operated by the Australian Army.

Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky will exhibit at the Dubai Airshow between 13 and 17 November. 

