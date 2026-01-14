US pledges to become “AI-first warfighting force” as navy hits new autonomy milestone
The US has published its latest strategy outline on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military as it pledged to take steps towards becoming an “AI-first warfighting force”.
In a memo to senior Pentagon leadership from Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, he outlined steps towards how the department would adapt this new approach, emphasising three core focuses: warfighting, intelligence and enterprise operations.
One project, listed as ‘Swarm Forge’, was described as a “competitive mechanism to…discover, test and scale novel ways of fighting with and against AI-enabled capabilities” – combining warfighting units with technology “innovators”.
A second
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
US Pentagon pursues industry input to address drones’ payload and navigation limitations
The US Department of Defence along with its services and agencies have been increasing efforts to enhance the uncrewed aerial vehicle capabilities to succeed in future warfare.
-
US Marines seek suppliers for 10,000 low-cost sUAS with first delivery targeted for April
The US Marine Corps is looking for vendors capable of quickly delivering off-the-shelf drones. The small uncrewed aerial systems are expected to carry diverse types of payloads.
-
Can emergent suppliers of fighter aircraft crack Middle East markets?
The 2025 Dubai Airshow saw several aspiring suppliers of combat aircraft to the region’s air forces parade their wares in the sky and on the ground. Shephard’s Edward Hunt explores their chance of success in the Middle East.
-
Northrop Grumman and Kratos team up to develop US Marine Corps CCA
Northrop Grumman will provide the autonomy software for the USMC loyal wingman, which will be integrated into Kratos’ XQ-58 Valkyrie uncrewed aerial system.
-
Saab eyes fresh market opportunities for its GlobalEye AEW&C aircraft
As the E-7 Wedgetail faces prolonged production and technical delays as well as a recently abandoned contract from NATO, its competitor, the GlobalEye, may find new avenues for market growth.