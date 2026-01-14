US pledges to become “AI-first warfighting force” as navy hits new autonomy milestone

The US has published its latest strategy outline on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military as it pledged to take steps towards becoming an “AI-first warfighting force”.

In a memo to senior Pentagon leadership from Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, he outlined steps towards how the department would adapt this new approach, emphasising three core focuses: warfighting, intelligence and enterprise operations.

One project, listed as ‘Swarm Forge’, was described as a “competitive mechanism to…discover, test and scale novel ways of fighting with and against AI-enabled capabilities” – combining warfighting units with technology “innovators”.

A second