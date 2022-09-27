US Navy orders AESA radar items for Super Hornets, Growlers

Raytheon is providing the USN with 129 items for the AN/APG-79 AESA radar system installed on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft under a new delivery order worth $19.35 million.

‘All work will be performed in Forest, Mississippi,’ the DoD noted on 26 September. ‘This contract contains no options and work is expected to begin October 2022 and be completed by March 2025.’

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the AN/APG-79 is an agile beam radar with a solid-state digital array that scans at nearly the speed of light, enabling detection and tracking of multiple air and ground threats simultaneously.

The array comprises numerous solid-state transmit/receive modules to help almost remove mechanical breakdown. Other system components include a receiver/exciter, ruggedised COTS processor and power supplies.