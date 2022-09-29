US Navy issues Lot 1 LRIP contract for Stingrays

Boeing has obtained a $47.47 million LRIP contract from Naval Air Systems Command to produce and deliver Lot 1 MQ-25 Stingray aerial refuelling UAVs for the USN.

The DoD did not disclose how many Stingrays are covered by the advance acquisition contract when it announced the deal on 28 September.

Work will be performed at nine US and two Canadian locations, for completion by September 2026.

Primarily designed to extend the combat range of F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and F-35C aircraft for the USN, the Stingray is also designed to undertake ISR missions as a secondary capability.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the MQ-25 programme will pioneer the integration of manned and unmanned operations, utilise mature and complex sea-based C4I technologies and hopefully pave the way for future multi-facilitated, multi-mission UASs to keep pace with emerging threats.