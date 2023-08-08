To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • US Navy's next-generation high-speed missile might not be hypersonic

US Navy's next-generation high-speed missile might not be hypersonic

8th August 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

Hypersonic missiles will give the US Navy extended strike capability to hit enemy ships at range before they have a chance to engage its own vessels. The US is making a concerted effort to catch up to Russia and China in the hypersonic missile race. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Concepts for new missiles for the US Navy (USN) are being finalised under the Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon (HALO) programme.

HALO is the second part of the wider Offensive Anti-Surface Warfare (OASuW) project that aims to increase naval air power with longer-range surface strike capabilities. Both Lockheed Martin and Raytheon were awarded Phase 1 HALO contracts in March 2023 to develop early design solutions to meet the HALO concept.

According to a spokesperson from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Precision Strike Weapons programme office (PMA-201) the initial contract activities are 'focussing on system concepts, model-based systems engineering, preliminary design, technology scaling and technology integration efforts'.

The spokesperson told Shephard that in the near term the programme will allocate requirements

