US Navy's next-generation high-speed missile might not be hypersonic

Hypersonic missiles will give the US Navy extended strike capability to hit enemy ships at range before they have a chance to engage its own vessels. The US is making a concerted effort to catch up to Russia and China in the hypersonic missile race. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Concepts for new missiles for the US Navy (USN) are being finalised under the Hypersonic Air-Launched Offensive Anti-Surface Weapon (HALO) programme.