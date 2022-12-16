US Navy contracts BAE for next-generation aircraft survivability system
The USN has awarded BAE Systems a $13.5 million agreement for its Smart D2 technology as part of the service's ALE-47 Common Carriage programme, which increases expendable payload countermeasure capacity for naval aircraft.
The agreement marks the US DoD's first purchase of Smart D2 equipment.
Instead of replacing the ALE-47 system in its entirety, Smart D2 allows for critical elements such as the programmer, sequencer, dispenser and expendables to be replaced.
Smart D2 also supports the USN's conversion to square form factor expendable countermeasures in line with the USAF and US Army, rather than round countermeasures.
The programme incorporates a regularly updated database of threats and identifies suitable payload, quantity and dispensing intervals for each countermeasure.
It also provides two-way communication to allow pilots to make informed decisions.
The technology will be deployed on the USN's rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and will also operate on future platforms.
BAE Systems advanced compact electronic warfare solutions product line director Don Davidson said: 'Aircraft survivability technology is in a race against emerging threats. Smart D2 elevates legacy systems to the technology capabilities of next-generation smart countermeasures.'
BAE Systems is undertaking Smart D2 work at its Austin, Texas, facility.
