Telephonics gains MH-60 support work

MH-60S Seahawk. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman William Rosencrans)

Performance-based logistics contract for Telephonics covers support for radar and communication systems on USN MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.

Telephonics Corporation is supplying its AN/APS-153(V) Multi-Mode Maritime Surveillance Radar (MMR) and Communication System Control Group (CSCG) products for USN MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, under a support contract from lead integrator Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems.

The initial $162 million performance-based logistics contract has a five-year base period until 2025 plus a two-year option, Telephonics announced on 19 April, with current funded backlog of $84 million.

Telephonics will support MH-60R and MH-60S sustainment requirements by conducting spares procurement, supplying test equipment and completing repair or replacement work on critical MMR or CSCG components.

The AN/APS-153(V) provides MH-60R flight crews with enhanced littoral and maritime domain awareness. It is fully integrated into the MH-60R common cockpit avionics suite by Lockheed Martin, notes Shephard Defence Insight, and it is controlled through the onboard mission computer with returns shown on colour multi-function displays, providing the crew with independent views of radar data.

Telephonics described the CSCG as ‘the communication backbone' of the MH-60R and MH-60S, providing aircrews with access to military and civilian air traffic control radios, radio navigation aids and onboard intercommunication nets.

