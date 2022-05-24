US, in prescribing Taiwan’s mission, rebuffs MH-60R sale

Taiwan’s shopping spree from the US seems to have been terminated after President Joe Biden claimed the Oval Office.

The US has since adopted a less aggressive strategy and, by carefully picking out shopping items for Taiwan, a prospective MH-60R helicopter sale is now in jeopardy.

During the Trump administration, Taiwan was given an unprecedented opportunity to purchase modern weapons. Trump’s very clear manifesto was that Taiwan had to help form a containment line to prevent China from penetrating beyond the First Island Chain.

However, Biden’s concept is to sell US-made weapons that help Taiwan’s small military repel a seaborne