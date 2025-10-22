US Army order for CH-47F Block II aircraft takes total contracted to 18 in rapid fielding effort

The US Army has placed contracts for an additional nine Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopters under a deal for Lot 4 and 5 awards worth US$461 million.

This follows the decision late last month to advance the Rapid Fielding Effort for Chinook Block II which authorises the procurement of Block II aircraft in FY25 and FY26.

Alongside previously approved Congressionally directed procurements, the army will field CH-47F Block II helicopters to two Combat Aviation Brigades, modernising the Army’s heavy-lift fleet for future large-scale combat operations.

The CH-47F Block II aircraft are upgraded from the CH-47F Block I, featuring significant