To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Army order for CH-47F Block II aircraft takes total contracted to 18 in rapid fielding effort

US Army order for CH-47F Block II aircraft takes total contracted to 18 in rapid fielding effort

22nd October 2025 - 13:55 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

One of six CH-47F Block IIs delivered to the US Army conducts a flight test at Redstone Test Center in Huntsville, Alabama. (Photo: Boeing/Studio 51).

Boeing has delivered six Chinook CH-47F Block II production helicopters to the US Army, with the helicopters now undergoing a series of evaluations to demonstrate their enhanced capabilities. The company is working with the army on a path forward for Lot 6.

The US Army has placed contracts for an additional nine Boeing CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopters under a deal for Lot 4 and 5 awards worth US$461 million.

This follows the decision late last month to advance the Rapid Fielding Effort for Chinook Block II which authorises the procurement of Block II aircraft in FY25 and FY26.

Alongside previously approved Congressionally directed procurements, the army will field CH-47F Block II helicopters to two Combat Aviation Brigades, modernising the Army’s heavy-lift fleet for future large-scale combat operations.

The CH-47F Block II aircraft are upgraded from the CH-47F Block I, featuring significant

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us