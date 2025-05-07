To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UK delays E-7 Wedgetail initial operational capability to 2026

7th May 2025 - 14:30 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The first of the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft will be delivered to the UK RAF by the end of 2025. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The E-7 Wedgetail programme had been classified as ‘red’ in a previous UK government report, denoting that it would either not meet cost, timeline or capability targets.

The Ministry of Defence’s (MoD's) Defence and Equipment Support (DE&S) CEO has said that the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft programme would be delivered “later than hoped”, with the first of the aircraft delivered by the end of 2025 and initial operational capability (IOC) by 2026.

Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee on 28 April on the future of the UK’s defence equipment plan ahead of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Andy Start, CEO at DE&S, gave updates on the future of the UK’s defence equipment plan, which included the E-7 programme.

A report published in 2024 by the UK Infrastructure and Projects

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us