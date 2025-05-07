UK delays E-7 Wedgetail initial operational capability to 2026
The Ministry of Defence’s (MoD's) Defence and Equipment Support (DE&S) CEO has said that the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft programme would be delivered “later than hoped”, with the first of the aircraft delivered by the end of 2025 and initial operational capability (IOC) by 2026.
Speaking to the Public Accounts Committee on 28 April on the future of the UK’s defence equipment plan ahead of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR), Andy Start, CEO at DE&S, gave updates on the future of the UK’s defence equipment plan, which included the E-7 programme.
A report published in 2024 by the UK Infrastructure and Projects
