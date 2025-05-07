Ukraine to receive more F-16 spares and training support from the US and Czech Republic
The US Pentagon has confirmed a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for further training and equipment for F-16 fighter aircraft at a cost of US$310 million.
The Ukrainian Government had requested equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft. This included modifications and upgrades for the aircraft, training related to operation, maintenance and sustainment support, ground handling equipment and logistics support services.
The country first took delivery of F-16 aircraft in August 2024, with many of the aircraft since donated from NATO European countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.
Denmark has pledged 19 aircraft while the Netherlands has committed
