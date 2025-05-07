To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ukraine to receive more F-16 spares and training support from the US and Czech Republic

7th May 2025 - 12:35 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Norway is another country that has pledged F-16 aircraft to Ukraine. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The US and Czech Republic have pledged different support packages, with the latter agreeing to jointly open a new F-16 training centre in partnership with a ‘coalition of the willing’.

The US Pentagon has confirmed a possible Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for further training and equipment for F-16 fighter aircraft at a cost of US$310 million.

The Ukrainian Government had requested equipment and services to support its F-16 aircraft. This included modifications and upgrades for the aircraft, training related to operation, maintenance and sustainment support, ground handling equipment and logistics support services.

The country first took delivery of F-16 aircraft in August 2024, with many of the aircraft since donated from NATO European countries including Denmark and the Netherlands.

Denmark has pledged 19 aircraft while the Netherlands has committed

