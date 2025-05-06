Saudi Arabia approved for $3.5 billion AMRAAM buy ahead of Trump visit

The US Pentagon has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Saudi Arabia for 1,000 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs, with supporting equipment, for US$3.5 billion.

Alongside the 1,000 AMRAAM, 50 AMRAAM guidance sections have also been requested, as well as missile containers and support equipment and logistics support services. RTX company Raytheon will be the principal contractor for the sale.

The sale would, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said, “support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that contributes to political stability and economic progress in the