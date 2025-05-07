Spain signs for two Quantum Systems UAS reconnaissance platforms

The Spanish Armed Forces have signed a contract for the procurement of two Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from Quantum Systems.

Named the Vector and Twister, the order for these two systems marks the first time in which a family of systems has been purchased by a country’s armed forces, according to the company.

The agreement outlined that the Spanish Armed Forces would buy 91 Vector/Scorpion systems, comprising 182 drones. Vector would be deployed across the Armed Forces on medium range reconnaissance missions, being delivered to the Spanish Army and Spanish Marine Infantry starting in 2025.