Spain signs for two Quantum Systems UAS reconnaissance platforms
The Spanish Armed Forces have signed a contract for the procurement of two Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from Quantum Systems.
Named the Vector and Twister, the order for these two systems marks the first time in which a family of systems has been purchased by a country’s armed forces, according to the company.
The agreement outlined that the Spanish Armed Forces would buy 91 Vector/Scorpion systems, comprising 182 drones. Vector would be deployed across the Armed Forces on medium range reconnaissance missions, being delivered to the Spanish Army and Spanish Marine Infantry starting in 2025.
More from Air Warfare
-
UK delays E-7 Wedgetail initial operational capability to 2026
The E-7 Wedgetail programme had been classified as ‘red’ in a previous UK government report, denoting that it would either not meet cost, timeline or capability targets.
-
Ukraine to receive more F-16 spares and training support from the US and Czech Republic
The US and Czech Republic have pledged different support packages, with the latter agreeing to jointly open a new F-16 training centre in partnership with a ‘coalition of the willing’.
-
Embraer affirms “limited” US tariff impact with 72% growth in defence revenues for Q1 2025
The growth in Q1 2025 was supported by strong C-390 Millennium sales, according to the company’s CEO. Of the US$1.1 billion revenue increase, defence aircraft sales accounted for 13% of the total.
-
Saudi Arabia approved for $3.5 billion AMRAAM buy ahead of Trump visit
The possible sale for 1,000 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), comes ahead of President Trump’s visit to the country later in the month.
-
US services test Raytheon ASTARTE AI-enabled software system
The solution was evaluated by the US Army and Air Force during the Project Convergence Capstone 5.