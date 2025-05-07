To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Spain signs for two Quantum Systems UAS reconnaissance platforms

7th May 2025 - 16:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

Vector has a maximum range of 60km according to Quantum Systems. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

The Vector and Twister systems will be utilised for medium and short-range ISR missions across the Spanish Armed Forces.

The Spanish Armed Forces have signed a contract for the procurement of two Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from Quantum Systems.

Named the Vector and Twister, the order for these two systems marks the first time in which a family of systems has been purchased by a country’s armed forces, according to the company.

The agreement outlined that the Spanish Armed Forces would buy 91 Vector/Scorpion systems, comprising 182 drones. Vector would be deployed across the Armed Forces on medium range reconnaissance missions, being delivered to the Spanish Army and Spanish Marine Infantry starting in 2025.

