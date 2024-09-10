To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US approves more AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles for Singapore

10th September 2024 - 10:59 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

AMRAAM AIM-120C-8 is widely used and more have been ordered by Singapore. (Photo: US Air Force)

The approval of the sale of Raytheon (RTX) AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Singapore follows similar approvals of the missile to Israel, Japan, Norway, Poland and Sweden in the past 12 months.

The US State Department has approved the sale of 54 AIM-120C-8 AMRAAMs to Singapore under a US$133 million deal which includes additional equipment and services.

As well as the missiles, the request includes and two AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM guidance sections, control section spares, missile containers and support equipment.

Also included are Common Munitions Built-In-Test (BIT)/Reprogramming Equipment (CMBRE), ADU-89/E Adapter Group Computer Test Set, spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support as well as weapon system support and software and classified software delivery and support.

Last month the sale of 30 AIM-120C-8’s was approved to Israel along with billions-of-dollars of other equipment and in June the sale to Norway was approved of 300 of the same missiles and related equipment under a deal worth $1.9 billion.

In April, Poland received approval for 745 AIM-120-8s and equipment for $1.7 billion and Sweden signed a $605-million deal for 250 AIM-120C-8s in November.

The orders for the weapon in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia reflects a defence posture caused by Russian aggression against Ukraine and the fact the weapon can also be used from Raytheon/Kongsberg National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defence system.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

