US approves Chinook sale to South Korea

7th December 2022 - 09:20 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

South Korea’s military needs to replace older Chinook helicopters, and the solution is 18 new CH-47Fs from Boeing. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

South Korea's army and air force are ploughing ahead with plans to modernise its heavy-lift helicopter fleet.

The US State Department has approved the Foreign Military Sale of 18 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to South Korea, it was announced on 6 December.

The proposed package is worth $1.5 billion, and it follows South Korea’s endorsement on 15 July of a plan to replace in-service Chinooks with new ones under the Heavy-lift Helicopter-II programme.

At that time, South Korea anticipated that the future purchase would cost KRW1.4 trillion ($1.06 billion).

As well as the helicopters, the proposed package includes six extra T55-GA-714A engines, 22 Common Missile Warning Systems and forty-four RT-1987 secure radios.

The US government said the new helicopters

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

