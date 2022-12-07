US approves Chinook sale to South Korea
The US State Department has approved the Foreign Military Sale of 18 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to South Korea, it was announced on 6 December.
The proposed package is worth $1.5 billion, and it follows South Korea’s endorsement on 15 July of a plan to replace in-service Chinooks with new ones under the Heavy-lift Helicopter-II programme.
At that time, South Korea anticipated that the future purchase would cost KRW1.4 trillion ($1.06 billion).
As well as the helicopters, the proposed package includes six extra T55-GA-714A engines, 22 Common Missile Warning Systems and forty-four RT-1987 secure radios.
The US government said the new helicopters
