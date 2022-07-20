To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Seoul approves plan to purchase new Chinooks

20th July 2022 - 02:53 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

South Korea’s military needs to replace older Chinook helicopters like this CH-47D, and the solution will be new CH-47Fs from Boeing. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

South Korea has given a green light to buy new Chinooks, while KAI prepares to start series production of the LAH and researches a new high-speed helicopter design.

On 15 July, the Defense Project Promotion Committee in South Korea endorsed a plan to procure new Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters to replace older Chinooks already in service.

The future purchase, anticipated to cost KRW1.4 trillion ($1.06 billion), will fall under the Heavy-lift Helicopter-II programme.

Once an order is eventually lodged, the new CH-47Fs are expected to be delivered by 2028. South Korean defence officials mentioned no numbers, but Shephard previously reported that up to 22 CH-47Fs are required.

Of these, ten could be MH-47 special operations variants.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) already operates a fleet of 43

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us