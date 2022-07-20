Seoul approves plan to purchase new Chinooks

On 15 July, the Defense Project Promotion Committee in South Korea endorsed a plan to procure new Boeing CH-47F Chinook helicopters to replace older Chinooks already in service.

The future purchase, anticipated to cost KRW1.4 trillion ($1.06 billion), will fall under the Heavy-lift Helicopter-II programme.

Once an order is eventually lodged, the new CH-47Fs are expected to be delivered by 2028. South Korean defence officials mentioned no numbers, but Shephard previously reported that up to 22 CH-47Fs are required.

Of these, ten could be MH-47 special operations variants.

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) already operates a fleet of 43