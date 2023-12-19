US approves $2 billion Black Hawk sale for Greece

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Greece.

Greece has requested the purchase of 35 Black Hawks, with engines, defensive aids, self-defence weapons and other associated equipment in a deal worth up to US$2 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 15 December.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale would ‘replace the current multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system that will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations’.

The Hellenic Army has been operating an ageing helicopter fleet