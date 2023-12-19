To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US approves $2 billion Black Hawk sale for Greece

19th December 2023 - 16:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

Greece has experience with the Black Hawk family, as the Hellenic Navy currently uses the Sikorsky S-70 Seahawk. (Photo: US DoD)

The proposed sale of UH-60M Black Haws will replace Greece’s ageing multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable platform.

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to Greece.

Greece has requested the purchase of 35 Black Hawks, with engines, defensive aids, self-defence weapons and other associated equipment in a deal worth up to US$2 billion, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 15 December.

According to the DSCA, the proposed sale would ‘replace the current multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system that will allow Greece to maintain the appropriate level of readiness to conduct combined operations’.

The Hellenic Army has been operating an ageing helicopter fleet

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

