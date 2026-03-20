US approves $16.5 billion in ‘emergency’ sales for air defence equipment for Middle East allies
The US has approved around US$16.5 billion worth of possible foreign military sales (FMS) for Middle Eastern allies, with around $8.4 billion of this being earmarked for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Kuwait and Jordan are also set to potentially acquire equipment.
The UAE was the biggest beneficiary of the potential sales, which are aimed at bolstering the country’s air defence capabilities – namely against uncrewed aerial vehicle threats (UAVs) – including providing it with more air-to-air missiles and counter-UAS (CUAS) platforms.
The approval of possible equipment sales from the US comes at a time of escalating tensions and conflict between Iran, Israel
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