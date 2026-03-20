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US approves $16.5 billion in ‘emergency’ sales for air defence equipment for Middle East allies

20th March 2026 - 15:32 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The UAE has 78 F-16E/F Desert Falcon Block 60 aircraft in its fleet. It has requested additional missiles for these aircraft from the US. (Photo: USAF)

The United Arab Emirates has taken the lion’s share of this round, with the US supporting its F-16 fleet and signing off on possible sales for more AMRAAM AIM-120 missiles and a counter-drone system.

The US has approved around US$16.5 billion worth of possible foreign military sales (FMS) for Middle Eastern allies, with around $8.4 billion of this being earmarked for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Kuwait and Jordan are also set to potentially acquire equipment. 

The UAE was the biggest beneficiary of the potential sales, which are aimed at bolstering the country’s air defence capabilities – namely against uncrewed aerial vehicle threats (UAVs) – including providing it with more air-to-air missiles and counter-UAS (CUAS) platforms.

The approval of possible equipment sales from the US comes at a time of escalating tensions and conflict between Iran, Israel

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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