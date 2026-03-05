To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • European Defence Agency picks Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X for M2UAS project

European Defence Agency picks Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X for M2UAS project

5th March 2026 - 13:54 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

A render of the Capa-X drone selected for the EDA M2UAS project. (Image: Airbus Helicopters)

The multi-mission uncrewed platform project is aiming to help the EU agency define new drone designs that are capable of performing a wide range of mission sets with one adaptable airframe.

Airbus Helicopters has announced that its Capa-X system has been selected by the European Defence Agency (EDA) for its Multi Mission Uncrewed Aircraft System (M2UAS) project. According to the company, the contract is part of a series of projects over 48 months with a budget of €1.1 million (US$1.27 million) which will involve the study and development of a hybrid uncrewed aircraft to conduct various operational missions.

The M2UAS project will build on the existing capabilities of the Capa-X platform – a 120kg drone with a payload capacity of up to 20kg. The first phase of the project will be

