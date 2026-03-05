European Defence Agency picks Airbus Helicopters’ Capa-X for M2UAS project
Airbus Helicopters has announced that its Capa-X system has been selected by the European Defence Agency (EDA) for its Multi Mission Uncrewed Aircraft System (M2UAS) project. According to the company, the contract is part of a series of projects over 48 months with a budget of €1.1 million (US$1.27 million) which will involve the study and development of a hybrid uncrewed aircraft to conduct various operational missions.
The M2UAS project will build on the existing capabilities of the Capa-X platform – a 120kg drone with a payload capacity of up to 20kg. The first phase of the project will be
