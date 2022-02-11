USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort

KUB loitering munition may find role in future Ukraine conflict
A future conflict between Russia and Ukraine could see KUB used as a defensive loitering munition in a form of aerial minefield against the Bayraktar TB2.
The USAF has formally started a programme to replace its ageing 31-strong fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.
In issuing an E-3G AWACS replacement RfI to industry on 8 February, the USAF requires interested parties to be able to deliver a minimum of ‘two production representative prototype aircraft, including ground support and training systems’ by 2027 with an expected contract award in FY2023.
Prospective bidders must provide evidence of how their proposed aircraft can meet a specific set of capabilities and integrate subsystems such as an advanced Airborne Moving Target Indication radar, IFF, electronic support measures, and a Battle Management C2 (BMC2) mission system
On the very same day that Indonesia's air force signed up for Rafale fighters, it received formal approval to buy F-15s from the US.
Will the P-8A Poseidon share the same fate as the Super Hornet and Pegasus?
With the battle for the UK's New Medium Helicopter well underway, the question is, can it meet an in-service date of 2025 and what are the implications for UK plc?
Brazil had almost halved its KC-390 order from 28 aircraft to 15, but now it requires 22 in line with new 'budget conditions' for the Brazilian Air Force.
US-based SME Advanced Aircraft Company will develop the portable HMAR hybrid fuel-electric sUAS for tactical ISR missions.