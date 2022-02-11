USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort

The USAF has formally started a programme to replace its ageing 31-strong fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

In issuing an E-3G AWACS replacement RfI to industry on 8 February, the USAF requires interested parties to be able to deliver a minimum of ‘two production representative prototype aircraft, including ground support and training systems’ by 2027 with an expected contract award in FY2023.

Prospective bidders must provide evidence of how their proposed aircraft can meet a specific set of capabilities and integrate subsystems such as an advanced Airborne Moving Target Indication radar, IFF, electronic support measures, and a Battle Management C2 (BMC2) mission system