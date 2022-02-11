To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF kickstarts E-3G AWACS replacement effort

11th February 2022 - 14:32 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

The USAF E-3 Sentry fleet is set to be replaced by E-7 Wedgetails. (Photo: USAF)

The USAF has stepped up efforts to replace a fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

The USAF has formally started a programme to replace its ageing 31-strong fleet of Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

In issuing an E-3G AWACS replacement RfI to industry on 8 February, the USAF requires interested parties to be able to deliver a minimum of ‘two production representative prototype aircraft, including ground support and training systems’ by 2027 with an expected contract award in FY2023.

Prospective bidders must provide evidence of how their proposed aircraft can meet a specific set of capabilities and integrate subsystems such as an advanced Airborne Moving Target Indication radar, IFF, electronic support measures, and a Battle Management C2 (BMC2) mission system

