Uncertainty remains as Trump boasts F-55 and F-22 Super aircraft programmes

The US is looking at a possible new twin-engine combat aircraft, along with an upgrade to the F-22, US President Donald J Trump has said.

The remarks came during his tour of Gulf States on 15 May in the wake of the US signing a multi-billion dollar deal with Saudi Arabia and Qatar for a variety of defence equipment.

“We're going to do an F-55 and - I think, if we get the right price, we have to get the right price - that'll be two engines and a super upgrade on the F-35, and then we're going to