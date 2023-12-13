UK's New Medium Helicopter programme faces further uncertainty due to potential Airbus H145 procurement
The UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) aspirations have confronted another layer of uncertainty after the UK MoD announced the potential procurement of six Airbus H145 medium-sized helicopters, sparking doubts about the planned replacement strategy for the Puma fleet.
Despite assurances from the MoD reaffirming its commitment to the competition, discrepancies in projected numbers and undefined acquisition targets pose challenges, potentially impacting the timeline for introducing new rotorcraft by 2025.
On 13 November, the UK government published a transparency notice, saying that six Airbus Helicopters H145s (known as Jupiter HC2 in UK service) were to be acquired for an estimated £140
