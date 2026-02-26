UK’s New Medium Helicopter deal finalisation on horizon, alludes Leonardo CEO

A decision on the UK’s New Medium Helicopter (NMH) programme could be imminent, with Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani seeming to indicate that selection news was due within days.

During the company’s full year 2025 results call on 25 February, Cingolani implied that a verdict on the NMH programme could soon be revealed, noting “one or two days” for clarity on the outcome.

Cingolani hinted that he was “very optimistic” about the programme outcome, despite ongoing delays from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to announce a firm decision on the programme.

Leonardo remains the sole bidder for the £1 billion (US$1.3