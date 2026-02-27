NSPA outlines next steps for NATO’s Next-Generation Rotorcraft Capability effort

A senior NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) official has laid out a more detailed roadmap for the next stages of NATO’s Next-Generation Rotorcraft Capability (NGRC) programme at the Defence IQ International Military Helicopter (IMH) conference in London.

Managed by the NSPA, the NGRC is designed to respond to the need to replace ageing medium-lift helicopters which are due to reach the end of their lifecycle by the 2030s.

A request for proposals is expected to open by July 2026. Proposals will then be evaluated in the latter half of 2027, with NATO countries making a decision and assessment on qualified