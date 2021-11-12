To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukrainian Air Force awaits donated L-39ZA aircraft

12th November 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Ukraine already operates a fleet of L-39 aircraft. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

Lithuania is donating an L-39ZA Albatross trainer/light attack aircraft to Ukraine.

Lithuania is donating its sole remaining L-39ZA Albatross aircraft to Ukraine ‘on a non-reimbursable basis to advance its objectives and functions’, the government of the Baltic republic announced on 10 November.

The aircraft will be delivered ‘within a short while, as soon as practical details are settled with the Ukrainian side’, the Lithuanian government added in an official statement.

The L-39ZA is a lead-in fighter trainer that doubles as a light attack aircraft. The Albatross destined for Ukraine is one of a pair that underwent an avionics and navigation equipment overhaul in Romania in 2007.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, Ukraine already operates a fleet of 47 L-39s but Shephard reported in September 2020 that Kiev was thinking of procuring the Super Tucano as a replacement.

Lithuania has offered aid to Ukraine since 2014 in its ongoing conflict against Russia-backed rebel forces. Assistance began as medical care for injured Ukrainian service members but it expanded in 2017 to military training missions.

