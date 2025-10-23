To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine and Sweden mark first major step towards potential Gripen E export deal

23rd October 2025 - 13:12 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

The first Gripen E aircraft was delivered to Sweden on 20 October. (Photo: FMV)

The letter of intent, signed on 22 October, is the first move in a “long road” towards Sweden strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force with up to 150 Gripen aircraft.

Sweden and Ukraine have signed a letter of intent (LoI) that could allow for a possible export deal of between 100 and 150 Gripen E fighter jet aircraft to the latter country.

The two countries have also committed to exchange knowledge that would strengthen both their defence forces; with Sweden to share expertise on advanced fighter aircraft systems to strengthen Ukraine’s air capabilities, while Ukraine would share its own experience of air combat and defence.

“We fully realise it’s a long road ahead, but we’re committed to exploring all the possibilities to provide Ukraine with a large amount of Gripen

