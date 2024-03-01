UK NMH programme will not see helicopters delivered to British Army until 2027
The UK's New Medium Helicopter (NMH) competition will be unlikely to witness rotorcraft delivered to the British Army until at least 2027, despite the competitors’ proven capabilities and ongoing manufacturing enhancements.
After several months of delay, the second stage of the NMH programme was announced earlier this week by UK minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge. Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin UK have now been invited to take part in the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) phase with proposals evaluated through 2025 when, subject to Government approvals, a contract award was anticipated.
The initially announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
US Marine Corps completes second XQ-58A Valkyrie flight test
Originally designed by Kratos for the USAF, the XQ-58A will serve as a vital testbed for emerging technologies and capabilities of the US Marine Corps.
-
What is wrong with the US Armed Force’s rotary-wing aviation fleet?
Following more than two months of operational stand down of CV-22 Ospreys, two separate crashes of AH-64D Apaches have forced the US Army National Guard to ground its entire helicopter fleet.