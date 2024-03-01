To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

UK NMH programme will not see helicopters delivered to British Army until 2027

1st March 2024 - 10:20 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The NMH project was aimed at procuring a single aircraft type fulfilling up to five rotary-wing requirements. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin have progressed through to the Invitation to Negotiate phase of the New Medium Helicopter competition, but the initial goal of introducing new helicopters by 2025 remained unattainable.

The UK's New Medium Helicopter (NMH) competition will be unlikely to witness rotorcraft delivered to the British Army until at least 2027, despite the competitors’ proven capabilities and ongoing manufacturing enhancements.

After several months of delay, the second stage of the NMH programme was announced earlier this week by UK minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge. Airbus, Leonardo and Lockheed Martin UK have now been invited to take part in the Invitation to Negotiate (ITN) phase with proposals evaluated through 2025 when, subject to Government approvals, a contract award was anticipated.

The initially announced schedule for introducing the new rotorcraft

