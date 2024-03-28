To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UK disposable frontline drones set for 2025 deployment while collaborative platforms await decision

UK disposable frontline drones set for 2025 deployment while collaborative platforms await decision

28th March 2024 - 16:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The post-Mosquito combat drone project, launched in November 2022, would fall into the Tier 2 category of ACPs. (Photo: UK RAF/Crown Copyright)

Reflecting on lessons learned from the cancellation of the Mosquito programme, the Royal Air Force has redefined the role of uncrewed systems within its ranks through a tiered system.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) will field an operationally capable, disposable Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) drone system – or family of systems – by the end of 2025, the head of the service said on 27 March.

Delivering the closing keynote speech at the RUSI Combat Air Conference 2024, air chief marshal Sir Richard Knighton emphasised that the RAF's experience with the cancellation of the Mosquito programme (part of the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft, or LANCA project) provided valuable insights for reevaluating the role of uncrewed systems within the force. The RAF was poised to implement a tiered system, with

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us