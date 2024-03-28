UK disposable frontline drones set for 2025 deployment while collaborative platforms await decision
The Royal Air Force (RAF) will field an operationally capable, disposable Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) drone system – or family of systems – by the end of 2025, the head of the service said on 27 March.
Delivering the closing keynote speech at the RUSI Combat Air Conference 2024, air chief marshal Sir Richard Knighton emphasised that the RAF's experience with the cancellation of the Mosquito programme (part of the Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft, or LANCA project) provided valuable insights for reevaluating the role of uncrewed systems within the force. The RAF was poised to implement a tiered system, with
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Turkey completes first AESA radar flight test on F-16 Ozgur with drone trials imminent “within days”
Turkey’s homegrown MURAD radar system has promised to enhance Turkish air combat missions, offering simultaneous air-to-air and air-to-ground functionality, enhanced target detection and EW capabilities.
-
Saab begins German Eurofighter EW sensor suit works
The enhanced Eurofighters will replace the ageing Tornado ECR jets in the German Air Force’s fleet.
-
US Navy orders 17 new Super Hornets
New contract awarded to Boeing will see the delivery of 17 new F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet fighters and critical technical data.
-
Saab charts course for next-gen Swedish fighter
Studies on future fighters conducted by Saab and the FMV will aim to explore technologies and operational concepts, including crewed and uncrewed systems.