UK disposable frontline drones set for 2025 deployment while collaborative platforms await decision

The post-Mosquito combat drone project, launched in November 2022, would fall into the Tier 2 category of ACPs. (Photo: UK RAF/Crown Copyright)

Reflecting on lessons learned from the cancellation of the Mosquito programme, the Royal Air Force has redefined the role of uncrewed systems within its ranks through a tiered system.