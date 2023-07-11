BAE Systems FalconWorks air R&D division takes flight

This is a featured Premium News article, free to access this week.

BAE Systems has launched a new line of business within its air sector that aims to set trends instead of following or copying them, a company representative told media.

The new division, named FalconWorks, was officially launched on 10 July and will be a centre for advanced research and development designed to deliver a range of modern combat air capabilities for the UK and international customers.

‘We want to set up something which looks at the lifecycle of global affairs, world events and as technology is being developed and introduced into society at a rapid pace,’ Dave Holmes, managing director of FalconWorks, told reporters at BAE Systems' Tempest demonstrator hall in Warton, Lancashire.

Major programmes that fall under the new business unit include supporting the Future Combat Air Systems (FCAS) business with the combat air demonstrator, the all-electric T-650 heavy-lift UAV, autonomous collaborative platforms and other capabilities.

The FalconWorks team is also looking at a wide range of capabilities, such as AI and nanotechnology, physical and non-physical technologies, and capabilities that enable the integration of broader enterprises.

Holmes said BAE Systems is preparing to expand its portfolio and bring forward contemporary defence solutions at a price point that go beyond the sixth-generation fighter programme and the 2060s.

‘To do this, we need to expand our portfolio beyond fast jets and fast jet trainers. But from what we’ve seen in the shocking events that have been unfolding for the last 16 months [in Ukraine], we’re not seeing many fast jets in use yet.

‘What we’ve seen is a whole variety of other products that have been at the disposal of people trying to defend their nations,’ the new unit’s managing director said.

Although the name of BAE Systems’ new business line rings some bells (Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works and Boeing’s Phantom Works spring to mind), Holmes insisted FalconWorks will be a more open model and will be more suited for UK and European air domain business than its US counterparts.

‘If we think about how Skunk Works and Phantom Works were formed, both those two organisations were stood up in a complete veil of secrecy. They were stood up to be wholly independent and hidden away and were certainly not engaged with the media to discuss how they were seeking to do their business,’ Holmes explained.

‘They’re very good at it, by the way, and this is by no means saying their model doesn’t work. I just don’t think that model works in a UK and European setting. We operate on a different scale. We have a very principled customer – the [UK] MoD – which clearly has a different level of budgeting.’

Autonomous platforms

Holmes said his team will be busy working with the end users to understand what they need and what their requirements will look like in the future in terms of autonomous capabilities.

When asked whether BAE Systems is in talks with the UK MoD about its loyal wingman capability, Holmes said his company has participated in some industry forums and engagement sessions where the MoD explored how industry can come together to examine specific capabilities to fit the requirements of the RAF and RN.

The UK launched its post-Mosquito combat drone project last November, shortly after scrapping the original programme in June 2022.

FalconWorks will look at opportunities to operationalise the stratosphere with BAE Systems’ PHASA-35, a lightweight solar-electric High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAS.

Progress has also been made on the T-650, BAE Systems’ head of electric products Neil Appleton told reporters during the Warton site visit.

A demonstrator has been made already, and a prototype with a 300kg payload capacity will be ready by next year, Appleton said before adding that the company is set to make an announcement at DSEI in September.