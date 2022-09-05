UK and US sow seeds in Australia for respective Wedgetail programmes

Australia’s RAAF is hosting UK and US secondments that will better inform their respective E-7 Wedgetail programmes. Indeed, more than two dozen RAF and USAF personnel are embedded with No. 2 Squadron, which operates six E-7As from RAAF Base Williamtown.

Several of these personnel participated in an Exercise Pitch Black 2022 detachment at RAAF Base Tindal.

Maj Christopher Dunn, a USAF E-3 Sentry air battle manager, said the RAAF-US exchange initiative has been going on for a decade, but it has a renewed focus with the USAF having committed to the E-7 to replace the E-3.

‘We’re going to leverage