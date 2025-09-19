UAV manufacturers flock to UK as MoD spends £270 million on Tekever drones for Ukraine
Tekever’s 254,000sq ft site – its fourth site in the UK – will produce the AR5, AR3 and the new AR3 EVO, which was revealed at DSEI 2025, as reported by Shephard. The announcement followed the launch of Tekever’s OVERMATCH programme, which is a five-year initiative to create more than 1,000 highly skilled jobs and invest more than £400 million (US$539.36 million) into British drone production and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) warfare capabilities.
The company also confirmed that the UK had spent approximately £270 million on Tekever uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAVs) since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, including contributions from
