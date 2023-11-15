To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Just released: UAS Technology Report 2023 now available to read

15th November 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Gerrard Cowan

AI-enabled autonomy could allow UAS to operate in larger swarms, reducing the number of humans needed to supervise them. (Photo: US Army)

How artificial intelligence and novel advanced sensors can take UAS operations to the next level.

UAS are now a common feature of both asymmetric and more conventional warfare. Advances in hardware and software mean that they could play an even greater role in future, as Shephard’s latest Technology Report discovers.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly widespread, Gerrard Cowan takes a timely look at how it is opening up new possibilities for military UAS operations...

Gerrard Cowan

Gerrard Cowan

Gerrard Cowan is an author having recently published his world-renowned book 'The Machinery'. He …

