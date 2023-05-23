Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter upgrade moves ahead with first deliveries
On 18 May, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, announced the first delivery of F-16 Block 30 fighter jets to the Turkish Air Force Command under the Ozgur upgrade project.
'We have delivered our first F-16s, which our defence industry has freed up with domestic and national systems. From now on, our F-16s will continue to serve our air force with much more advanced capabilities,' Demir posted on Twitter.
He also shared a video demonstrating some of the capabilities of the upgraded jets.
Although officials have not revealed detailed information about further deliveries and the wider
