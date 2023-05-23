To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter upgrade moves ahead with first deliveries

Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter upgrade moves ahead with first deliveries

23rd May 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

The first Block 30 jets upgraded under the Ozgur modernisation programme have been delivered back to the Turkish Air Force. (Photo: SSB)

The Ozgur upgrade to Turkish Air Force F-16 jets, carried out by Turkish Aerospace industries, claims to bring the aircraft up to a standard equivalent to the latest Block 70/72 model, using domestically developed avionics and subsystems.

On 18 May, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, announced the first delivery of F-16 Block 30 fighter jets to the Turkish Air Force Command under the Ozgur upgrade project.

'We have delivered our first F-16s, which our defence industry has freed up with domestic and national systems. From now on, our F-16s will continue to serve our air force with much more advanced capabilities,' Demir posted on Twitter.

He also shared a video demonstrating some of the capabilities of the upgraded jets.

Although officials have not revealed detailed information about further deliveries and the wider

