Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter upgrade moves ahead with first deliveries

On 18 May, the head of the Turkish Defence Agency (SSB), Ismail Demir, announced the first delivery of F-16 Block 30 fighter jets to the Turkish Air Force Command under the Ozgur upgrade project.

'We have delivered our first F-16s, which our defence industry has freed up with domestic and national systems. From now on, our F-16s will continue to serve our air force with much more advanced capabilities,' Demir posted on Twitter.

He also shared a video demonstrating some of the capabilities of the upgraded jets.

Although officials have not revealed detailed information about further deliveries and the wider