Visual evidence drops heavy hint Azerbaijan has bought Akinci UCAV

The Azerbaijani MoD announced on 30 July that a group of soldiers from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has qualified as pilots of the Akinci UCAV, following the completion of a course at the training centre of Turkish manufacturer Baykar.

‘Within the framework of the agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between the two fraternal countries, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle operating courses,’ the Azerbaijani MoD noted in a statement.

According to photos released by the Azerbaijani MoD, the Pakistani flag was hoisted near the