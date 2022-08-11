To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Visual evidence drops heavy hint Azerbaijan has bought Akinci UCAV

11th August 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk

Graduation ceremony for Azerbaijani pilots after training with the Akinci UAV. (Photo: Azerbaijan MoD)

A group of Azerbaijani UAV pilots has completed training on the Akinci UCAV, although Baku has still not officially confirmed procurement of the aircraft.

The Azerbaijani MoD announced on 30 July that a group of soldiers from the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has qualified as pilots of the Akinci UCAV, following the completion of a course at the training centre of Turkish manufacturer Baykar.

‘Within the framework of the agreement on cooperation in the field of military education signed between the two fraternal countries, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army participated in the Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle operating courses,’ the Azerbaijani MoD noted in a statement.

According to photos released by the Azerbaijani MoD, the Pakistani flag was hoisted near the

