Trump offers F-35 to India, as US pledges to boost military sales by “billions”

The US has said it would increase military sales to India, starting in 2025, where it would find a path to “eventually supply” the country with F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft, to deepen defence ties.

In a joint statement at the White House, during a state visit from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Trump said that the US would increase the sales “by many billions of dollars. We're also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighters”.

While the Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reportedly said that this was at the “proposal stage”, no further information was given on the number of aircraft under discussion.

If a sale does go ahead, India will join Japan, Singapore and South Korea as operators of the combat multi-role aircraft in Asia.

Also on the table for consideration is Russia’s new Sukhoi Su-57 fighter aircraft. Russia’s United Aviation Cooperation, and its CEO Vadim Badekha, confirmed on Telegram on 10 February that it intends to offer the aircraft to India, reportedly offering both joint development and local production opportunities for the Su-57 in India.

Both the Su-57 and F-35 were showcased at Aero India, taking place this week.

India is currently trying to bolster its waning combat aircraft fleet, with its air force currently operating multi-role combat aircraft a largely derived from ex-Soviet and Russian aircraft, including Sukhoi Su-30s and MiG-21s.

It has reportedly fallen to fielding only 31 squadrons compared with its target of 42, setting it at a disadvantage against neighbours Pakistan, who is reportedly receiving China’s J-35 fighter jet.

Its multi-role fighter aircraft (MFA) competition has stalled in recent years, however the country reportedly was undergoing discussions to resurrect the competition to purchase 114 multi-role fighters in 2024.

The most recent US-Indian defence deal was with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ for 31 MQ-9B uncrewed aerial vehicles, of which a US$4 billion value contract was signed in October 2024.

