Indian defence budget boosted by 9% as MoD heralds a “year of reforms”
India has boosted its defence budget by 9% for the FY2025–26 financial year. A total of INR6.8 trillion (US$78 billion), up from INR6.2 trillion, has been allocated to the sector, amounting to 13.4% of its total national spending.
From this amount only 26%, or INR1.8 trillion, was reportedly allocated for the purchase of new aircraft, warships and other equipment to outfit and modernise its defence forces.
Significantly, INR1.2 trillion in the budget was allocated to domestic procurement, emboldening the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the country’s focus in recent years on self-reliance in the defence sector.
The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Sikorsky advances Black Hawk modernisation with new engine ground tests
The UH-60 helicopter ground run test of the T901 engine is the first in a set of tests for boosting the helicopter’s range and lift capacity. The first flight of the improved engine Black Hawk is anticipated for later in 2025.
-
US Navy’s next-generation sensor for Super Hornets achieves Initial Operating Capability
The full rate production decision is scheduled for first-half 2025 and this will authorise the US Navy (USN) to fully outfit its carrier-based F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons with InfraRed Search-and-Track (IRST) Block II.
-
USAF conducts first F-16 Block 70 flight of L3Harris’ Viper Shield
The Viper Shield electronic warfare suite was tested by the US Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, with L3Harris aiming for deliveries of the system to international customers by late 2025.
-
Airbus to further work on France’s A321XLR maritime patrol aircraft programme
The two-year contract on the A321 militarised maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) will look to risk-assess the programme ahead of its development phase in 2026.