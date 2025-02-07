Indian defence budget boosted by 9% as MoD heralds a “year of reforms”

India has boosted its defence budget by 9% for the FY2025–26 financial year. A total of INR6.8 trillion (US$78 billion), up from INR6.2 trillion, has been allocated to the sector, amounting to 13.4% of its total national spending.

From this amount only 26%, or INR1.8 trillion, was reportedly allocated for the purchase of new aircraft, warships and other equipment to outfit and modernise its defence forces.

Significantly, INR1.2 trillion in the budget was allocated to domestic procurement, emboldening the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the country’s focus in recent years on self-reliance in the defence sector.

The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that