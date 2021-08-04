To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Triton embarks on test programme following first IFC-4 flight

4th August 2021 - 14:10 GMT | by David Isby in Maryland

RSS

An MQ-4C Triton taxis at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. (Photo: USAF/Senior Airman Michael Murphy)

USN hopes a comprehensive test programme for MQ-4C in its latest configuration will pave the way for IOC in 2023.

The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance UAV, which successfully flew for the first time in its Integrated Functional Capability Four (IFC-4) configuration on 29 July at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, is starting a test programme aimed at achieving IOC by late 2023.

CAPT Dan Mackin, USN Triton programme manager, said on 3 August that the test programme will ‘look to validate all the capabilities Triton has from current systems and that they are going to continue to have along with the COMINT and IMINT [imagery intelligence] systems associated with IFC-4 capabilities’.

Speaking during a briefing at the annual ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users