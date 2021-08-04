Triton embarks on test programme following first IFC-4 flight

First F135 engine depot outside of US is approved
Netherlands F135 engine maintenance facility has been approved for initial depot capability.
The Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton maritime surveillance UAV, which successfully flew for the first time in its Integrated Functional Capability Four (IFC-4) configuration on 29 July at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, is starting a test programme aimed at achieving IOC by late 2023.
CAPT Dan Mackin, USN Triton programme manager, said on 3 August that the test programme will ‘look to validate all the capabilities Triton has from current systems and that they are going to continue to have along with the COMINT and IMINT [imagery intelligence] systems associated with IFC-4 capabilities’.
Speaking during a briefing at the annual
AARGM-ER is scheduled to achieve IOC on USN Super Hornets in September 2023 — and Northrop Grumman also continues to work on the surface-launched AReS variant.
An FMS has been approved by the US State Department for F-16 support and equipment to be delivered to Greece.
Engineering and field services deal follows FMS order in April for Lockheed Martin to provide South Korea with 12 MH-60Rs.
Harpoon Joint Common Test Set would join ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block IIs previously requested by India under the FMS programme.
The successor to the An-2 light multipurpose aircraft could find favour with the Russian MoD when it is equipped with an indigenous engine.