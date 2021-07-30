MQ-4C Triton makes maiden ICF-4 test flight

India chases C-UAS clarity after recent attack
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Northrop Grumman has announced that the company's MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV has taken flight for the first time in test conditions using a multi-intelligence configuration dubbed Integrated Functional Capability Four (IFC-4).
Despite the announcement not making any mention of what was achieved during the flight, Northrop referred to it as a 'hugely important milestone'.
The multi-intelligence Triton features a 360-degree AESA maritime radar, full-motion EO/IR video streaming and full-spectrum HALE signals intelligence capabilities with the USN expected to declare IOC for the upgraded aircraft in 2023.
Additionally, Northrop Grumman notes that the multi-intelligence configuration will enable the USN to retire the EP-3E Aries as Triton assumes responsibility for intelligence collection missions.
The USN is expected to maintain five 24/7 operational orbits using Triton and has committed to a 68-aircraft programme of record.
FY2022 budget documents show that the US DoD has requested a one-year production gap for Triton in FY2022, with recommencement in FY2023.
India's pursuit of C-UAS solutions is haphazard, and more needs to be done to coordinate efforts and systems.
Leonardo completes the delivery of the first upgraded Lynx Mk95A to Montijo, Portugal
Lockheed Martin carries on developing network-enabled weapons and electronic-attack capabilities for F-35 operators in the US and allied air forces.
The Australian Army wants to introduce a new small UAV within the next 2-3 years.
Task order from USAF covers maintenance for T-1A, T-6A and T-38C aircraft.
Latest AMRAAM contract for Raytheon includes production for five FMS customers.