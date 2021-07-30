To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MQ-4C Triton makes maiden ICF-4 test flight

30th July 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The upgraded MQ-4C Triton UAV ICF-4 takes flight (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman meets 'hugely important milestone' for USN MQ-4C Triton programme.

Northrop Grumman has announced that the company's MQ-4C Triton HALE UAV has taken flight for the first time in test conditions using a multi-intelligence configuration dubbed Integrated Functional Capability Four (IFC-4). 

Despite the announcement not making any mention of what was achieved during the flight, Northrop referred to it as a 'hugely important milestone'. 

The multi-intelligence Triton features a 360-degree AESA maritime radar, full-motion EO/IR video streaming and  full-spectrum HALE signals intelligence capabilities with the USN expected to declare IOC for the upgraded aircraft in 2023. 

Additionally, Northrop Grumman notes that the multi-intelligence configuration will enable the USN to retire the EP-3E Aries as Triton assumes responsibility for intelligence collection missions.

The USN is expected to maintain five 24/7 operational orbits using Triton and has committed to a 68-aircraft programme of record. 

FY2022 budget documents show that the US DoD has requested a one-year production gap for Triton in FY2022, with recommencement in FY2023. 

