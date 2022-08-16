Raytheon boosts US allies’ F-15 and F-16 fighter jets
Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a contract modification valued at around $133 million for engine module remanufacture.
The contract provides for the engine module remanufacture of Pratt & Whitney F100 family of turbofan engines, including the -100, -200, -220, -229EEP variants, for FMS partner countries.
The F100 family of engines has been in service with US fighter jets for over 40 years and powers a range of platforms including the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon.
The F100-PW-229 Engine Enhancement Package (EEP) is the newest addition to the family and is the standard configuration in all new production F100-PW-229.
The new contract modifies a contract previously awarded to Raytheon Technologies in January 2020. According to Higher Gov, which catalogues DoD contracts, the required date for completion is on or before 1 March 2023.
The list of countries included in this contract is extensive and includes Chile, Indonesia, Taiwan, Poland, Greece, Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand and Morocco.
