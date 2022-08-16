To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Raytheon boosts US allies’ F-15 and F-16 fighter jets

16th August 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Pratt & Whitneys family of F100 engines power many US fighters, including this F-15 Eagle. (Photo: USAF)

Raytheon has received a contract for the engine module remanufacture of the full family of Pratt & Whitney F100 engines for a range of US allies.

Raytheon Technologies has been awarded a contract modification valued at around $133 million for engine module remanufacture.

The contract provides for the engine module remanufacture of Pratt & Whitney F100 family of turbofan engines, including the -100, -200, -220, -229EEP variants, for FMS partner countries.

The F100 family of engines has been in service with US fighter jets for over 40 years and powers a range of platforms including the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The F100-PW-229 Engine Enhancement Package (EEP) is the newest addition to the family and is the standard configuration in all new production F100-PW-229.

The new contract modifies a contract previously awarded to Raytheon Technologies in January 2020. According to Higher Gov, which catalogues DoD contracts, the required date for completion is on or before 1 March 2023.

The list of countries included in this contract is extensive and includes Chile, Indonesia, Taiwan, Poland, Greece, Iraq, Pakistan, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Thailand and Morocco.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us