Testing of Taiwan’s air-launched supersonic anti-ship missile commences
Recent test activity of Hsiung Feng 3 (HF-3) supersonic anti-ship missiles on a Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-kuo fighterindicates progress is being made to develop an air-launched version of the missile.
The F-CK-1 with a pair of HF-3 test articles was seen conducting a ground taxi test on 21 February at Ching Chuang Kang Air Base, followed by captive carry test flights on 7 and 12 March. Notable differences between the air-launched HF-3 and its land- and sea-launched variants include the removal of the two solid-rocket boosters –commonly used in larger surface-launched missiles to
