  • Testing of Taiwan’s air-launched supersonic anti-ship missile commences

14th March 2025 - 17:35 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

An air-launched version of the Hsiung Feng 3 could add lethality and reach to Taiwan’s anti-ship missile arsenal. (Photo: Wang Hsiang)

Should it be introduced into service, the air-launched Hsiung Feng 3 could boost Taiwan’s anti-ship missile capacity and kill zones.

Recent test activity of Hsiung Feng 3 (HF-3) supersonic anti-ship missiles on a Taiwan’s Republic of China Air Force (ROCAF) AIDC F-CK-1 Ching-kuo fighterindicates progress is being made to develop an air-launched version of the missile.

The F-CK-1 with a pair of HF-3 test articles was seen conducting a ground taxi test on 21 February at Ching Chuang Kang Air Base, followed by captive carry test flights on 7 and 12 March. Notable differences between the air-launched HF-3 and its land- and sea-launched variants include the removal of the two solid-rocket boosters –commonly used in larger surface-launched missiles to

