Sweden to formally decide on GlobalEye buy in coming weeks

Shephard understands the Swedish government will decide in the next few weeks whether to place an order with Saab for the GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft.

Approval for the procurement looked to be a foregone conclusion since 16 February, when Swedish defence minister Peter Hultqvist revealed during a media briefing that the country intends to buy GlobalEye as a replacement for a fleet of Saab 340 AEW aircraft.

The acquisition was not subject to a competitive tender process. Under the terms of the Lisbon Treaty, Sweden can purchase combat air systems without requesting individual bids from industry.

On 1 October, the Swedish Armed …