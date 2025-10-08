To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden confirms order for four C-390 Millennium aircraft

8th October 2025 - 11:39 GMT | by Lucy Powell

Sweden is the sixth European nation to firm an order for the C-390 Millennium. (Photo: Kristoffer Olofsson/Swedish Armed Forces)

The firm order also included options for seven more aircraft as part of the joint European procurement for the multi-role aircraft, allowing for potential future European acquisitions.

Embraer has expanded its C-390 Millennium footprint in Europe and the Nordics with the acquisition of four C-390s by Sweden and a follow-up for seven purchase options.

Sweden’s order formed part of the wider joint European agreement with Austria and the Netherlands, aimed at fostering collaboration and interoperability on the C-390 platform. Sweden first signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2023 and then formally selected the aircraft in April 2025.

The first aircraft delivery to Sweden is planned for Q4 2027.

The Netherlands and Austria signed for the C-390 in July 2024, splitting an order of nine aircraft between them:

