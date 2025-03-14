To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Swarm drones and CCAs take flight in India

14th March 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

NRT’s precision strike and swarm-capable drone Sheshnag-150 in flight. (Image: NRT)

India reaches new milestones as it pushes it unmanned combat and surveillance strategy forward.

India’s efforts to secure its borders with China and Pakistan, alongside its push for self-reliance, have taken a significant step forward with the first successful flight of the Sheshnag-150, a 150kg long-range precision strike UAV developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT).

The Sheshnag-150, with an endurance of five hours and a payload capacity of 25–40kg, flew for two hours during its maiden flight. Named after the mythological serpent Sheshnag, the UAV reflects its multi-faceted capabilities. A private development by NRT, it is expected to address the Indian Armed Forces’ emerging swarm-based long-range requirements.

“It is expected to fill

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us