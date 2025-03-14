Swarm drones and CCAs take flight in India

India’s efforts to secure its borders with China and Pakistan, alongside its push for self-reliance, have taken a significant step forward with the first successful flight of the Sheshnag-150, a 150kg long-range precision strike UAV developed by Bengaluru-based NewSpace Research and Technologies (NRT).

The Sheshnag-150, with an endurance of five hours and a payload capacity of 25–40kg, flew for two hours during its maiden flight. Named after the mythological serpent Sheshnag, the UAV reflects its multi-faceted capabilities. A private development by NRT, it is expected to address the Indian Armed Forces’ emerging swarm-based long-range requirements.

“It is expected to fill