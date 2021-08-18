To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Air Warfare

STAT autonomy experimentation programme continues with latest contract

18th August 2021 - 15:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Science and Technology for Autonomous Teammates programme includes experiments in ISR and C2 data dissemination, as well as manned-unmanned teaming. (Photo: USAF)

USAF awards a new contract to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies.

Systems & Technology Research is to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies for the USAF under the Science and Technology for Autonomous Teammates (STAT) programme, the DoD announced on 16 August.

Research under an $8.89 million contract from USAF Materiel Command, awarded as part of a Broad Agency Announcement, will be included in experimentation campaigns for processing and disseminating multi-domain C2 and ISR data, and manned-unmanned teaming experiments.

The work is expected to be completed by 11 August 2024.

Technology demonstrations that result from the  BAA ‘will substantially improve the Air Force's capability to conduct missions in a variety of environments while minimising the risks to airmen,’ according to the DoD. ‘The overall impact of integration of autonomous systems into the mission space will enable the Air Force to operate inside of the enemy’s decision loop.’

