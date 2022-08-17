To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sri Lanka receives Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft from India

17th August 2022 - 03:44 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Sri Lanka Air Force received a first Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft from India on 15 August. (Photo: IN)

Sri Lanka's ability to monitor its EEZ has received a boost thanks to the arrival of a first Do 228 aircraft.

The first of two Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) arrived from India on 15 August.

Flown by a Sri Lankan crew, it touched down to a welcome ceremony at Katunayake Air Force. The event was attended by AM Sudarshana Pathirana, Commander of the Air Force, as well as Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickramasinghe.

The Do 228s destined for the SLAF are assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This first aircraft had previously been serving in the Indian Navy, and it will be gifted to Sri Lanka for a two-year period.

At that point,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media. Born in Scotland and educated …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us