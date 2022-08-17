Sri Lanka receives Do 228 maritime patrol aircraft from India

The first of two Dornier 228 maritime patrol aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) arrived from India on 15 August.

Flown by a Sri Lankan crew, it touched down to a welcome ceremony at Katunayake Air Force. The event was attended by AM Sudarshana Pathirana, Commander of the Air Force, as well as Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickramasinghe.

The Do 228s destined for the SLAF are assembled by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This first aircraft had previously been serving in the Indian Navy, and it will be gifted to Sri Lanka for a two-year period.

At that point,