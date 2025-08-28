To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How can you own the sky?

28th August 2025 - 12:01 GMT | by Featured Video

With an unparalleled range of solutions, RTX is equipping pilots with a distinct advantage, before the mission even begins.

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by Raytheon, an RTX business

RTX’s high-energy laser systems are helping defeat drone swarm threats without leaving the ground; while our airborne sensors give pilots and unmanned aircraft the advantage by penetrating enemy airspaces to accomplish their missions.

