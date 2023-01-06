South Korea to upgrade F-15K fleet and buy new aerial tankers
On 28 December, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved a programme to upgrade existing F-15K fighters, plus acquire additional air-to-air tankers.
The F-15K modernisation project is valued at KRW3.46 trillion ($2.72 billion), and will occur between 2024 and 2034. Its purpose was described by DAPA as being to ‘strengthen the mission capabilities and survivability’ of the force’s 59 F-15Ks.
It has been reported that Boeing would have charged nearly $4.5 billion to upgrade the F-15K fleet, suggesting that DAPA has forged a cheaper upgrade path.
The project will see the fitment of an AESA radar, EW suite and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Air Warfare
-
Raytheon contracted for space-based hypersonic missile tracker
The Missile Track Custody system will give the US Space Force a medium Earth orbit-based missile tracking capability.
-
KAI to develop mine countermeasures helicopter for South Korean navy
The decision by the Republic of Korea Navy means KAI will be third company in the world to develop a dedicated minesweeping helicopter.
-
Defiant protest grounds US Army FLRAA contract
Boeing and Sikorsky think the US Army's decision on the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft was not made in the right way and have filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office, pausing the programme for more than three months.