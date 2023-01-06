South Korea to upgrade F-15K fleet and buy new aerial tankers

On 28 December, South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) approved a programme to upgrade existing F-15K fighters, plus acquire additional air-to-air tankers.

The F-15K modernisation project is valued at KRW3.46 trillion ($2.72 billion), and will occur between 2024 and 2034. Its purpose was described by DAPA as being to ‘strengthen the mission capabilities and survivability’ of the force’s 59 F-15Ks.

It has been reported that Boeing would have charged nearly $4.5 billion to upgrade the F-15K fleet, suggesting that DAPA has forged a cheaper upgrade path.

The project will see the fitment of an AESA radar, EW suite and