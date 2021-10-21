South Korea shows off aerospace prowess at Seoul ADEX

South Korea has a vibrant aerospace sector that builds military UAVs, helicopters and aircraft for the domestic market and for export.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the most prominent national player, and it was promoting a concept for a new basic trainer aircraft at the Seoul ADEX show held from 19-24 October.

The Next-Generation Basic Trainer (NBT), or Black Kite (Sorigae in Korean), is designed to succeed the KT-1. According to an 80-second promotional video released by KAI, a four-engine variant is powered by battery cells installed in the nose, wings and fuselage.

Presumably, a more conventional single-engine basic …