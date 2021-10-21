To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

South Korea shows off aerospace prowess at Seoul ADEX

21st October 2021 - 05:39 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

KAI has revealed plans for a Next-Generation Basic Trainer that would replace the KT-1, including an electrically powered variant with four engines. (KAI)

Future basic trainers, modern fighters and manned-unmanned teaming concepts were centre stage at Seoul ADEX 2021.

South Korea has a vibrant aerospace sector that builds military UAVs, helicopters and aircraft for the domestic market and for export. 

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the most prominent national player, and it was promoting a concept for a new basic trainer aircraft at the Seoul ADEX show held from 19-24 October.

The Next-Generation Basic Trainer (NBT), or Black Kite (Sorigae in Korean), is designed to succeed the KT-1. According to an 80-second promotional video released by KAI, a four-engine variant is powered by battery cells installed in the nose, wings and fuselage.

Presumably, a more conventional single-engine basic …

