South Korea shows off aerospace prowess at Seoul ADEX

First Arriel 2E assembled in Texas
The first Arriel 2E engine assembled in Texas has been delivered to Airbus.
South Korea has a vibrant aerospace sector that builds military UAVs, helicopters and aircraft for the domestic market and for export.
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is the most prominent national player, and it was promoting a concept for a new basic trainer aircraft at the Seoul ADEX show held from 19-24 October.
The Next-Generation Basic Trainer (NBT), or Black Kite (Sorigae in Korean), is designed to succeed the KT-1. According to an 80-second promotional video released by KAI, a four-engine variant is powered by battery cells installed in the nose, wings and fuselage.
Presumably, a more conventional single-engine basic …
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.
Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.
The Netherlands has committed to deploying a C-130 Hercules aircraft to aid the UN mission in Mali.
Ten companies receive contracts to provide spare parts for Finnish fleet of Hawk trainers.
Retirement of the nine remaining C-160 aircraft is happening more quickly than the French Air and Space Force wanted.