Skydio launches AI-powered X10D small reconnaissance UAV

Skydio has released X10D, an AI-enhanced UAV that has appeared to be an updated version of the X2D drone Ukraine has been using since 2022.

The new drone has advanced sensors and is piloted by an advanced AI, according to Skydio. X10D, the manufacturer claimed, features 10 times the computing power of previous iterations.

The UAV was built according to US federal standards, including the Robotics and Autonomous Systems – Air Interoperability Profile and features an open architecture protocol for future compatibility with third-party and state-owned flight application software.

Due to its AI flight assistance and obstacle avoidance capabilities, the drone can fly in more complex environments, while requiring less training due to a reduction in its cognitive load from operators.

X10D can also identify points of interest with crosshair coordinates, follow persons of interest with subject tracking, provide mobile overwatch, and build 2D maps and 3D models onboard in real-time without additional systems.

The UAV has a maximum of 35 minutes and 45 minutes of hover and flight time, respectively.

X2D has been acquired by the US, the UK and New Zealand. The UAV’s manufacturer gifted it to Ukraine with associated training worth up to approximately US$300.000. The UAV was downselected in the US Army’s Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) programme in 2022 February and was first fielded as the RQ-28A in November 2022.